Finally! Anthony Joshua And Deontay Wilder To Meet

Finally

Anthony Joshua and Deontay have finally agreed to terms to fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship in Joshua’s home country of the United Kingdom. The target date for the fight is September 15 according to most reputable boxing sources. However, it could happen as late as October or November.

Who’s Going to Win?

Assuming the fight takes place, who do I think will win the long-awaited battle between the two best heavyweights in the world? My gut tells me that Deontay Wilder’s height and power will overcome the favored Anthony Joshua but my mind tells me that the more polished Joshua will find a way to win.

Let’s take a look at the case for each boxer.

The Case for Anthony Joshua

Despite their similarities in height (both boxers are nearly 6’7″) and power (both fighters have knocked out all but one opponent), Joshua holds key advantages in terms of his competition (a huge win over former lineal champion Vitali Klitschko), defense, fight locale (U.K.) and ring generalship. I also believe he has slight advantages in terms of his chin (although both fighters have been hurt badly in recent fights), footwork and hand speed. There’s a reason he’s a betting favorite going into the bout.

The Case for Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder is the underdog but he’s a very, very live one. For starters, his power can be riveting. And we know Joshua’s chin can be susceptible to right-hand power, which Wilder has a ton of. You can’t teach size. Standing at 6’7″ to Joshua’s 6’6″ and with a reach of 83″ to Joshua’s 82″, Wider has a slight edge in size. He’ll need to use every inch of it to upset the apple cart in this fight.

The Verdict

My mind is telling me no but my heart is telling me that Wilder will win. However, a wise man once said, “just because following your heart feels like the right thing to do, it doesn’t always mean that it is.” With that sage wisdom in mind, I have to look at all of the advantages in Anthony Joshua’s favor, especially the fact that he’s fighting in his home country. These factors will be too much for Deontay Wilder to overcome.

Anthony Joshua W Unanimous Decision Over Deontay Wilder