Andre Ward vs Sergey Kovalev Prediction

It’s been a while since I lasted posted but after a nearly year-long hiatus, I am back! And what better fight to predict than the Andre Ward vs Sergey Kovalev rematch for the light heavyweight championship of the world!!

Their first fight was a great one. Ward emerged victorious via a hotly-contested, somewhat controversial unanimous decision. It was a back-and-forth battle, in which both boxers had their fair share of moments. The controversy came into play because Ward won despite being knocked down. In a close fight, a knockdown is often the difference between who wins and loses. That was not the case when they met back on November 16, 2016.

In addition to the close fight between these two elite boxers, it is quite clear that they do not like one another. This fact can not be ignored when predicting who will win the fight. As is the case in all boxing matches, but in particular in ones where both fighters are elite, the boxer who keeps his cool more often sticks to their game plan and does not physically burn out.

Poise under pressure will be a big key in this fight, as it was in their first matchup.

I strongly believe that Ward’s distinct advantages in defense, hand and foot speed, and ring generalship will carry the day again. However, Kovalev proved in their first fight that he is: physically stronger, naturally bigger and clearly the more powerful puncher.

So who do I think wins the rematch?

As I have said time and time again, I almost always favor the more talented boxer over the more powerful puncher in super fights. My prediction for Ward vs Kovalev II is no different.

The more poised Andre Ward will emerge victorious via another unanimous decision. But this time it will be by a slightly larger margin.

