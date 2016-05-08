Deontay Wilder vs Alexander Povetkin Prediction

On May 21st, Deontay Wilder will defend his WBC heavyweight title against Alexander Povetkin in

Moscow, Russia. And while it will be a hostile environment for the defending champion, Wilder has all of the ability in the world (i.e. his formidable jab and overhand right) to render the crowd noise null and void.

Originally, the fight was scheduled to be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York (U.S.A), but that changed after Andrey Rabinsky won the right to promote the fight after winning a whopping $7 million purse bid! As a result, Povetkin will benefit from a home ring advantage when the two boxers face off.

Entering this fight, most ring pundits believe that Wilder is the better boxer. He’s won all of his 36 professional fights, with all bout one of them by knockout or stoppage. The “Bronze Bomber,” nicknamed after he finished third at the 2008 Olympic Games, appears poised to continue to ascend up the heavyweight ranks, especially if he’s able to overcome a capable boxer like Povetkin in his own backyard.

Right now, Wilder is priced at 5/6 odds according to Coral boxing betting. But this fight is by no means a given.

Despite Wilder’s seemingly better boxing skills, Povetkin is the busier fighter, which could bode well for him fighting in front of a partisan, Russian crowd. His record is also nothing to scoff at. He’s won 30 of his 31 fights, losing only once to longtime (former) champion Wladimir Klitschko. And 22 of his 30 victories have come by way of knockout. With wins against former titlists Hasim Rahman and Ruslan Chagaev, a strong case can be made that Povetkin has faced stiffer pro competition – which could benefit him greatly in this bout.

The Prediction

If Deontay Wilder stays focused behind an educated jab and tunes out the crowd, he will win – it’s as simple as that. He’s the better, all-round boxer and also has the power advantage over Alexander Povetkin. Povetkin will be busy and will win a few rounds, but look for Wilder to ultimately win via late stoppage.

