Floyd Mayweather vs. Andre Berto Prediction

It’s been a very slow boxing summer to say the least. Since the ‘not-so-superfight’ that was Mayweather-Pacquiao, my last prediction post was Shawn Porter vs. Adrien Broner. And you guessed it, I got that one right.

Now that I got that little dose of ‘not-so-humility’ out of the way, I’m on to a bigger, albeit waaay easier fight prediction.

Enter Floyd Mayweather vs. Andre Berto.

This, by no means, is a superfight, despite its unnecessary presence on PPV. Not even “Money” Mayweather will make this glorified sparring session highly-profitable. Mayweather even suggested it himself.

In fact, one of the most popular sports books on the Web, Sportsbook.ag has the odds on this matchup at Andre Berto (+1300) and Floyd Mayweather (-5000), making Berto the longest of longs shots (not good).

I don’t see this as a Fantastic Four-type dud but it will be a dud nonetheless. I get the easy “Money” bout after the Pacquiao mega-fight. But Berto, really?

Anyway, I’ll get my prediction out of the way. As you all knew when the fight was announced, Mayweather won the fight before it started-he’s guaranteed over $30 million greenbacks against a very beatable opponent. Score one for The Money Team.

The question is: how will Mayweather defeat the game, but overmatched Berto on September?

Mayweather hasn’t had a knockout since his SPTKO (sucker-punch TKO) of Victor Ortiz (who ironically defeated Berto in a great fight leading up to his loss to Mayweather).

In the last fight of his lucrative Showtime deal, not only will Mayweather raise his record to 49-0, but he’ll do it in scintillating fashion by his often boring (but effective) standards at least.

The knockout won’t come from a single punch. Berto is too tough for that. But that same toughness will lead to him getting battered and bruised until his corner mercifully saves him from further punishment.

This ain’t gonna be Hagler-Hearns by any stretch. But seeing a Mayweather knockout is at least worth the price of watching the replay on Showtime.

