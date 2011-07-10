After watching Paul Williams (now an undeserving 40-2, 28 KO’s) get befuddled and bloodied over 12 grueling rounds against Cuban upstart Erislandy Lara (unjustly, no longer undefeated at 15-1), yet garner a gift decision, I couldn’t help but recall awful decisions that I had witnessed.

And without further adieu, they are: the five worst boxing decisions that I have ever witnessed in "real-time," during my short span here on this green orb that they call earth.

Jose Luis Ramirez W SD Pernell Whitaker. Park Si-Hun W (3-2) Roy Jones, Jr. Pernell Whitaker D PTS Julio Cesar Chavez . Lennox Lewis D PTS Evander Holyfield . Courtney Burton W SD Emmanuel Augustus.

The benefactors of these decisions have been crossed out just so you’re clear.

The stench of Williams-Lara will wear off soon enough. And when it does, I may be forced to re-visit this list and considering adding it to this infamous quintet.

Like this: Like Loading...